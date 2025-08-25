Koei Tecmo reports that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will be on display for the first time at Tokyo Game Show 2025

HQ

Earlier this morning, we reported on the rumour that there would be a new Nintendo Direct this September, with some sources pointing to the 12th in particular. Now those rumours seem to be reinforced by the recent announcement from Koei Tecmo, who have unveiled the list of games whose demos will be available to attendees at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

The Japanese video game show will be held in Chiba from 25-28 September, and Koei Tecmo will be offering trials of Nioh 3 (presumably a different demo to the public one they released a few months ago), Ninja Gaiden 4 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. This will be the first time both attendees and press will have access to the Nintendo franchise's musou.

With such an event, it would make sense to also have a new trailer for the game and information on a release date that, as of today, remains an unknown, though it's still set for 2025. A pre-TGS Nintendo Direct sounds like a plausible option now, doesn't it?

Are you looking forward to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment?