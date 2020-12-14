Koei Tecmo files new Ninja Gaiden trademark

You're watching Advertisements

We're absolutely not claiming that Koei Tecmo is working on a new Ninja Gaiden, but we would say the chances of them doing this just might have increased. As noticed by Gematsu on Twitter during the weekend, Koei Temco filed a new trademark for Ninja Gaiden on December 3.

The last game in the series was Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z from 2014, which was incredibly bad, and the last numbered game was the very mediocre Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge from 2013. These two games largely made the series disappear with Team Ninja working on the Nioh series and a few Musou installations instead.

It's worth remembering that the first Ninja Gaiden, directed by Tomonobu Itagaki, is widely regarded as one of the best games of all time. If Koei Tecmo could tap into what made it so good, we really wouldn't mind more Ninja Gaiden, but more realistically, this probably is about a previously rumoured collection for Switch.