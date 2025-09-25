Koei Tecmo details the exhaustive work that went into the new Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake

It's kind of funny that today, the day Konami launches Silent Hill f, is the day that Koei Tecmo is taking the opportunity to introduce us to the next big thing in the horror genre, and also the future of the Fatal Frame franchise.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly remake is the complete overhaul of the two-decade old classic, Fatal Frame II. Director Makoto Shibata says that the entire sound (now allowing 7.1.4 channels) and graphics have been updated using Koei Tecmo's current engine.

New options have also been added to the camera with which you defeat the ghosts (the main mechanic of the game, in case you're not familiar with the series), such as zoom and focus filters. The game's "immersion" has also been overhauled, drawing on their past collaboration with Team Ninja and, more specifically, Hideniko Nakajima, who worked as second director on the studio's ARPGs.

In addition, for the first time Fatal Frame II's two protagonist sisters will be able to hold hands together, which seems like an unimpressive feature, but in narrative terms adds a lot of emphasis and depth to their relationship and their role in the game's story. And to make exploration more fluid, new collectibles have been added to the story.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is scheduled for release in early 2026 for PC, Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2.