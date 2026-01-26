Koei Tecmo delays Dynasty Warriors 3 Remaster indefinitely

Announced last year, the highly-anticipated Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered was supposed to launch on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 1&2 on March 2026 already, but today fans woke up to the news of its delay.

Within the framework of Koei Tecmo's quarterly report, the announcement came via an open letter by the game's producer himself, Tomohiko Sho, who writes:

"The release of Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered has been postponed from the previously announced 19th March 2026.

As the first remaster of the Dynasty Warriors series, in order to fully satisfy our fans, we have made the decision to further improve the quality of the game. The new release date will be announced at a later date.

We appreciate your patience as we take a little more time before the game releases".

As you can see, no new date has been set in stone, but the delay seems to have been met with understanding from fans, who simply expect a better, more polished product at launch. It can also be speculated that the delay may be related to the release of Dynasty Warriors Origins: Visions of Four Heroes just a couple of days ago, as that title, together with the now-delayed remaster of the 2001 PS2 and Xbox classic, marks the major return of the long-running series since Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires in 2022, or Samurai Warriors 5 in 2021 if we're talking about musou games in general by Koei Tecmo/Omega Force that do not involve crossovers with other franchises or licenses.

Are you looking forward to the modern version of Dynasty Warriors 3?