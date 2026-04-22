Koei Tecmo anticipates huge financial games following Nioh 3 and Pokopia releases

HQ

Koei Tecmo, the publisher and video game creator behind some of the year's big hitters so far, like Nioh 3 and Pokémon Pokopia, is expecting a record-breaking financial year, and has adjusted its expectations for the fiscal year ending on March 31st, 2026. The company now boasts a 16.1% increase in operating profits, and a whopping 50% increase to ordinary profit.

The operating profit increase can be attributed to the success of game sales in part, at least. More than a million units have been sold of Nioh 3, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake, and Pokémon Pokopia sold 2.2 million copies in just 4 days. However, as Automaton notes, Koei Tecmo's net sales actually took a bit of a knock over the last financial year, and the driving factor behind its impressive profit increase comes from other means.

The Japanese developer and publisher is known for making smart investments, and has strong asset management. It makes a good deal of its capital through stocks and other financial assets, particularly investing in the tech sector in recent times. These investments generated much greater profit for Koei Tecmo, apparently making it a bit of a meme among Japanese gamers.

We're expected to get a full rundown of Koei Tecmo's financials soon, so keep your eyes peeled.