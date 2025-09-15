Kodak has made a new camera that fits on a keychain

HQ

Looking for a way to snap some more retro-geared photos? Kodak might just have you covered as the photography giant has unveiled a new product that is set to offer precisely this all while being small enough to act as a keyring too.

It's known as the Charmera and it's a small camera that is made to be a modern version of its original 1987 camera. It's a small gadget that is able to both take still photos and record video, and in the wake of the Labubu trend, there's even a collectible element to the device, as there are seven variants of the Charmera you can acquire, but you'll never know which you will get until you open the blind design box.

As for the technology in the Charmera, it's powered by a ¼" CMOS image sensor and uses a 35mm F2.4 lens. It's rechargeable through a USB-C connection, and it has storage that uses an SD card, meaning no worrying about getting your photos developed like back in the late 80s.

Each Charmera costs around $30 and seemingly they're a big hit as they're already out of stock on the Kodak website.

This is an ad: