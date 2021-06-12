Koch shows Dolmen gameplay

On Thursday, we finally saw Elden Ring gameplay released and there were many who were excited of course. Yesterday, was the time for another big unveiling, when Koch's new label Prime Matter and developer Massive Works showed off a little more from Dolmen.

For those who have missed Dolmen, which first appeared in 2018, it's a rock solid sci-fi title, inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft and H.R. Geiger, where space travel and genetic experimentation are in focus. According to the developer, we can expect to be able to put our hands on Dolmen sometime in 2021.

Watch the trailer for Dolmen below!