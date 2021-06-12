LIVE
logo hd live | Ubisoft Forward
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dolmen
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Koch shows Dolmen gameplay

The game is planned to launch in 2022 and is being published by Prime Matter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

On Thursday, we finally saw Elden Ring gameplay released and there were many who were excited of course. Yesterday, was the time for another big unveiling, when Koch's new label Prime Matter and developer Massive Works showed off a little more from Dolmen.

For those who have missed Dolmen, which first appeared in 2018, it's a rock solid sci-fi title, inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft and H.R. Geiger, where space travel and genetic experimentation are in focus. According to the developer, we can expect to be able to put our hands on Dolmen sometime in 2021.

Watch the trailer for Dolmen below!

Dolmen

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy