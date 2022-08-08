Koch Media undergoes a complete overhaul and changes its name to Plaion

HQ

Koch Media, a major video game publisher owned by the Embracer group since 2018, has announced that as of today it is changing its name to Plaion (pronounced /play on/, "keep playing"), in a complete rebranding, while maintaining the same objectives.

The new name is accompanied by a new logo representing the interactive play button: the abstract "P" inside is the representation of the new name and the loop symbolises the welcoming and connecting function, they say in a press release.

Klemens Kundratitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Plaion says: "Over the past 28 years we have built an incredibly strong business, partnering with many of the best known names in the industry. Since joining the Embracer Group in 2018, growth has accelerated and we have become increasingly diversified. To reflect the evolving nature of our business in terms of not only content, but also geographically, as we continue our expansion around the world, we have chosen our new name to better portray who we are and the journey we are on."

"Our new name offers us the opportunity to build on our rich history as a publishing partner and our extraordinary, ever-growing network of world-class creative and development studios, to continue to offer a premium service to our partners, to highlight our ambition as a global player within the entertainment industry, but also to reinvent ourselves. Our vision is to enable and inspire our teams and partners around the world, unleashing their full potential (...) If we build on our strong foundations and embrace change, we will get something new, something better. Like Plaion, we build on our years of success and strive for more, much more."

Thus, Embracer puts an end to the eternal debate: "How do you pronounce Koch Media?" In German it would be more /koj/, but people inside and outside the industry couldn't quite agree, including /coch/ or the more controversial /cock/. From now on, Koch Media is Plaion.