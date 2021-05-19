LIVE

Koch Media to distribute physical Activision Blizzard products in most of Europe

The UK and Italy are the exceptions.

Koch Media has announced that it has welcomed Activision Blizzard into its overarching distribution network, and that it will, starting this month, distribute physical Acti-Blizzard products across most of Europe. The exceptions to this include the UK and Italy, and the partnership is set to cover any new releases and the back catalogue of products from the North American-based publisher.

The full tweet reads; "We are excited to welcome Activision Blizzard as a new publishing partner to our physical publishing operation.

Starting this month, we will distribute Activision Blizzard physical products (new releases & back catalogue) in many territories in EMEA (outside of the UK & Italy)!"

The company officially ended operations on April 31, 2021, and the decision to close the Activision Blizzard publishing offices in Europe officially came to light thanks to a report from Gamesindustry.biz in March.

