Kobe Bryant's iconic "Grinch sneakers" from Christmas 2010 match will be sold for over 10 million dollars

Kobe Bryant's "Grinch" sneakers, which are autographed, will be sold in auction, and the initial asking price is 10 million dollars. These bright-green Nike sneakers were worn by Bryant during a match on Christmas Day 2010, between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat: Bryant's Lakers lost 80-96, and Kobe scored 17 points with those sneakers, which were called the "Grinch" sneakers, due to the resemblance to the colour of the Grinch monster, as well as "Green Mamba".

Caitlin Donovan, global head of sales of the Joopiter auction house, said that these sneakers "were worn once in history and then hidden for many years", and after they were shown publicly in Beverly Hills, it was "only the second time the world has seen them, which makes this moment incredibly exciting for fans and collectors alike" (via Anewz).

"It's really hard to put a number on something that has had such an important part in history. These shoes have transcended sports collectibles to become items of cultural property, and we expect them to fetch $10 million plus." The auction will take place later this month.

Last August, an NBA card with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's signatures broke records after it was sold for $12.9 million, the most expensive sports card ever.