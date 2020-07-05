Kobe Bryant to star on NBA 2K21's Mamba Forever Edition

You're watching Advertisements

After Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson, we now know the third player that has been chosen for NBA 2K21's covers, and it's none other than Kobe Bryant. After his tragic passing, 2K Games wanted to pay homage to one of the greatest basketball players of all time by releasing a Mamba Forever Edition that will replace this year's Legend Edition.

They also revealed that NBA 2K21 is set to release on September 4 on PC, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Switch and Xbox One. It will also be available on next-gen later this year.