Kobe Bryant to grace the cover of NBA 2K24

Despite his tragic passing three years ago, the impact of Kobe Bryant, the Black Mamba, is still felt very strongly among the world of basketball. To this end, the legendary player, who still holds a whole slew of NBA records, is being celebrated once again, and this time as the cover star of yet another NBA 2K title.

Following Michael Jordan being recognised in NBA 2K23, Kobe Bryant will be the male cover star of NBA 2K24, making this the fourth time the former Los Angeles Lakers star graced the cover of the game series - tying him back up with MJ.

He will be the cover star for the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition. As for how these two editions will differ, neither 2K nor developer Visual Concepts has dished out those details just yet.