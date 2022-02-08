Cookies

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

Koa and the Five Pirates is a "3-Dev" platformer based on Summer in Mara

Three studios join forces on this new-genre project set in the same universe.

Publisher Chibig has started the month of February by unveiling a few projects that have been some time in the making. After the success of the sunny adventure Summer in Mara, the company will keep on expanding the franchise's universe, and for that they're teaming up with Talpa Games (Mail Mole) and Undercoders (Treasures of the Aegean).

The three teams are giving shape to Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, a 3D platformer set in the same islands, but opting for speedy, accurate action. Protagonist Koa, known from Summer in Mara, is trying to find a stolen pirate treasure accompanied by her best friend Napopo.

Colourful, exotic, and fluent, as shown on the trailer, it'll also bring back the rest of the characters from the first game. Without a specific date, it'll release in summer (of course) of 2022 on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Speaking of Undercoders and Talpa, we recently caught up with David Jaumandreu at Fun & Serious Game Festival in Bilbao. In the video interview below, we talk about both Treasures of the Aegean and Mail Mole, their two recent releases:

