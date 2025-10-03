Knull will attempt to reclaim his black throne from Hela in January

HQ

2025 has not been the best of years for Knull, as the eminent Marvel supervillain had his black throne taken from him in the recent issue of Venom, by none other than a different powerful supervillain. After tiring of tormenting Thor, Asgardian goddess of death Hela has decided to cause a wealth of trouble for Knull instead, trapping Venom's antagonist and claiming his seat of power for her own.

Knull will unfortunately have to ring in the New Year in Hela's cage, but in 2026 he will begin his effort to usurp Hela and reclaim his throne, all as part of a new comic book run that will span five issues.

Known simply as Knull (2026), the series will be written by Al Ewing and Tom Waltz, and it'll be drawn by Juanan Ramirez. As for what to expect from this story, we're told in a blog post:

"Weakened from his last death, trapped by the enemy he never expected, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again. His captor thinks Knull has nothing to fight back with — but in Knull's hands, nothing is a weapon. And there's a greater weapon out there, waiting for the King in Black to take it... and take his revenge."

Marvel also teases that the clashing of Hela and Knull will be setting the "stage for a major Marvel storyline erupting next year," meaning you won't want to miss this five-part Knull epic.