Knuckles spin-off series to debut in April

While many had assumed that we'd see the first trailer for the Knuckles spin-off series, using the Idris Elba-voiced version of the character from the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog films, at the Super Bowl this coming weekend, it seems like Paramount has had other plans.

The trailer for the six-part mini-series has been released, and in it we see the iconic red echidna making Earth his home following the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, where he gets up to all manner of crazy, warrior-like and heroic outings, which puts him on the radar of an evil ex-Dr. Robotnik employee who wants to steal Knuckles' powers, with this character played by Rory McCann.

While the focus of the show is on Knuckles, we can expect to see Ben Schwartz' Sonic and Colleen O'Shaughnessey's Tails making appearances too, albeit seemingly only as cameos to tie the show together with the major films.

As for who else is attached to this project, Adam Pally, Kid Cudi, Rob Heubel, Edi Patterson, Cary Elwes, and Christopher Lloyd are all part of the cast.

Check out the trailer and poster for Knuckles below, ahead of its debut on Paramount+ on April 27, 2024 in the UK, Europe, and many other regions.