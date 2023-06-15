Knuckles is coming later this year to Paramount+

HQ

A spin-off series based on Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movies is in the works, and looks like it is building quite the cast list.

As Deadline reports, the new series is set to land on Paramount+ later this year, and will star Idris Elba as the titular character alongside Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel, who have just been revealed as joining the cast.

Character details remain fairly light, but we do know that the Knuckles series follows the titular character "on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior."

Will you be watching Knuckles?