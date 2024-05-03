English
Knuckles

Knuckles had a record-breaking opening for Paramount+

Idris Elba's new show got over 4 million hours of watching in its first weekend.

HQ

Knuckles has proved to be a record-breaking series for Paramount+, becoming the streamer's most-watched kids and family title as well as having the best opening weekend for any original show from the service in terms of watch hours.

Dropping all six of its episodes in one, the Knuckles miniseries pulled in 4 million watch hours over its opening weekend. It also saw a massive interest spike in the other Sonic movies as well. According to Variety, it boosted viewership of Sonic The Hedgehog and its sequel by 278%.

Knuckles follows the titular character played by Idris Elba as he seeks to train his protégé Wade in the ways of the Echidna warrior. It's action packed with plenty of laughs, and if you want more detailed thoughts on it, check out our review here.

Knuckles

