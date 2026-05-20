Known insider says Onimusha: Way of the Sword "is well on track for this year"

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Although director Satoru Nihei assured fans earlier this spring that development on Onimusha: Way of the Sword is going well and that the game is in its final stages, many have reacted to the almost deafening silence surrounding the title. Many have interpreted this as a sign that a delay is imminent and are now hoping it will be showcased at one of June's game presentations.

And hopefully, that's exactly what will happen. According to the almost always reliable leaker and insider NateTheHate, there's no cause for concern, and when asked via social media about the status of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, he replied: "It is well on track for this year."

With that said, all we can do is keep waiting. On June 2, Sony has a major event; on June 5, it's time for Summer Game Fest; and on June 7, Microsoft is hosting the Xbox Games Show, so hopefully we'll find out more very soon.