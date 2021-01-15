Known insider: No Battle Royale in Halo Infinite, but there is Big Team Battle 2.0

You're watching Advertisements

If you have played a video game during the last couple of years, you have without a doubt heard of battle royale. A game mode that can only be described as the new black (or the plague, depending on who you ask) of games, and it still seems to grow on a yearly basis.

But as it has been rumoured several times before, there won't be any battle royale in Halo Infinite. Even 343 Industries themselves said in a livestream on the now defunct Mixer that "the only BR we're really interested in is Battle Rifle". But of course, things can change. However, according to the best and most famous Xbox insider, Klobrille, they really haven't.

In a now deleted tweet from Klobrille, preserved on Reddit, he shares plenty of interesting details regarding the game:

"I know there won't be a Battle Royale mode. To my limited knowledge, instead the team is creating a "Big Team Battle 2.0" mode, which is a better fit for Halo, including massively enhanced vehicular combat, squad spawning, incoming Pelican drops, and many more surprises"

Of course, this does sound like a wet dream for any Halo-fan, but is only a rumour even though Klobrille isn't a known bullshitter (he did leak things like the grappling hook in Halo Infinite previously). Hopefully we'll get a confirmation sooner rather than later. Halo Infinite launches at some point during fall 2021.