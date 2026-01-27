Know your crew in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

HQ

We can now seriously start counting down the days until Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is released on February 5. With so little time left, it's apparent that Square Enix has seriously started to ramp up the pressure, and we are regularly getting new trailers and videos showcasing different aspects of the heavily modernized interpretation of one of the best Japanese role-playing games of all time.

After releasing a video called Adventure Log Part 1 a month ago, which showed off the world and presented the story, we suspected that there would also be a part two, and presumably a part three in due course. Now Adventure Log Part 2 has been released, and this time Square Enix thinks it's time for us to get to know your traveling companions, because what would a Japanese role-playing game be without companions who join you on your journey?

You can check out the video below, and don't forget that there is a playable demo for all current formats: PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. Your save file will also carry over to the finished game.