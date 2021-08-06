Knockout Home Fitness receives a September 28 release date

Nintendo Switch owners will soon have access to a variety of high-intensity martial arts exercises, as Knockout Home Fitness has been revealed to be launching on the console on September 28. The title, as you might recall, was previously released in Japan under the name of FiNC HOME FiT and it was announced to be coming to the west earlier this year.

Knockout Home Fitness is said to include 60 courses spanning styles of karate, kung-fu, and Muay Thai that can help people of all fitness levels burn some calories. It also enables players to keep track of their fitness goals as it records information such as the number of calories that you have burned, the duration of your workouts, and how frequently you engage in them. Additionally, it has four different personal trainers and 25 music tracks.

Pre-orders of the game are now open and you can reserve yourself a copy here.