LIVE
logo hd live | E3 2021 - Day 3 - Broadcast Pre-Show, Intellivision, Take-Two Interactive Panel, Indie Showcase and
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Knockout Home Fitness
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Knockout Home Fitness is a new Switch exclusive fitness title that is launching Q4 2021

It includes several different martial arts practices.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Just like the Nintendo Wii that proceeded it, the Switch has received a steady stream of fitness titles with Ring Fit Adventures and Fitness Boxing being amongst the most popular. Today at E3, another of these titles named Knockout Home Fitness was announced and this one is unlike its competitors as it focuses on Karate, Boxing, and Muay Thai. It's planned to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch before the end of 2021.

According to a press release, the game will release both physically and digitally and it will contain voice acting in English, French, and German. The fitness game will include a Personal Training mode, where players can engage in 15-minute exercises that are curated to their own personal goals. Additionally, there will be a more casual 3-minute Fitness Mode which is described as "a quick and easy workout with lots of different exercises to explore."

You can take a look at several screenshots for the upcoming title below and its announcement trailer can be watched in the video above.

Knockout Home Fitness
Knockout Home Fitness
Knockout Home Fitness

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy