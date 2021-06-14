Knockout Home Fitness is a new Switch exclusive fitness title that is launching Q4 2021

Just like the Nintendo Wii that proceeded it, the Switch has received a steady stream of fitness titles with Ring Fit Adventures and Fitness Boxing being amongst the most popular. Today at E3, another of these titles named Knockout Home Fitness was announced and this one is unlike its competitors as it focuses on Karate, Boxing, and Muay Thai. It's planned to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch before the end of 2021.

According to a press release, the game will release both physically and digitally and it will contain voice acting in English, French, and German. The fitness game will include a Personal Training mode, where players can engage in 15-minute exercises that are curated to their own personal goals. Additionally, there will be a more casual 3-minute Fitness Mode which is described as "a quick and easy workout with lots of different exercises to explore."

You can take a look at several screenshots for the upcoming title below and its announcement trailer can be watched in the video above.