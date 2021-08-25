English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Knockout City

Knockout City's "most transformative Playlist to date" is now avaliable

Here players can be granted seven unique superpowers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

After taking us to the movies earlier this season, Knockout City is now granting us the gift of superpowers. A brand-new Superpowers! Playlist has arrived in the game for a limited period and gives players a unique superpower every time that they respawn. These powers can enable players to heal themselves, see opponents through walls, and double jump through the air.

Until September 7, players will be able to use Power Crystals that they earn from playing matches in Street Play and League Play to purchase 20 new and exclusive superhero cosmetics. There is also a new The Hero Bundle that can be purchased in the Brawl Shop for 2,400 Holobux and it includes the V.I.P.E.R. Head, Captain KO Mask, Tech Gloves, and Cybersuit.

The full list of avaliable superpowers can be viewed below:


  • Ballform Bounce - While in Ballform, bounce pads will Ultimate Throw you!

  • Charge-Up - Gain extra overcharge from catches and passes!

  • Tackle Strike - Tackle your opponents to deal damage!

  • Double Jump - Jump again in the air!

  • Healing Powers - Heal your hearts back over time!

  • Strength - Pick up opponents by tackling them!

  • X-Ray Vision - See and target players through walls!

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy