Knockout City's "most transformative Playlist to date" is now avaliable

HQ

HQ

After taking us to the movies earlier this season, Knockout City is now granting us the gift of superpowers. A brand-new Superpowers! Playlist has arrived in the game for a limited period and gives players a unique superpower every time that they respawn. These powers can enable players to heal themselves, see opponents through walls, and double jump through the air.

Until September 7, players will be able to use Power Crystals that they earn from playing matches in Street Play and League Play to purchase 20 new and exclusive superhero cosmetics. There is also a new The Hero Bundle that can be purchased in the Brawl Shop for 2,400 Holobux and it includes the V.I.P.E.R. Head, Captain KO Mask, Tech Gloves, and Cybersuit.

The full list of avaliable superpowers can be viewed below: