Knockout City launches on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass day 1 in May

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Last month, we saw both Outriders and MLB The Show 21 launching for Xbox Game Pass on day one, despite being first party titles. Are this tactics something we shall expect Microsoft to continue with? It seems like the answer is yes.

Late yesterday, it was revealed that the upcoming Knockout City will be released straight for both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass starting on the first day of launch on May 21. This multiplayer dodgeball title is described as "dodgebrawling" and includes a city that literally is all about the game.

It includes several modes, special attacks, different balls (which are literally weapons) and of course plenty of customisation. Knockout City is being released for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

We shall also mention that Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming for Xbox next month (May 4, it has already been released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch), and the rumour we reported about yesterday saying that it would be included with Xbox Game Pass is now confirmed to be true.

Basically, it seems like we should start expecting more third party titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on the day of the release in the future.