Knockout City is holding a cross-play beta in April

You're watching Advertisements

Knockout City is an interesting futuristic multiplayer dodgeball game developed by Velan Studios, scheduled to launch this May. The game will land on several different platforms, from PC to basically every current major console, and it'll feature one of the most important functions for this type of multiplayers: cross-play.

Now the team has announced that they are going to hold the cross-play beta in April, more precisely from April 2 to 4. If you want to participate, you need to register here. This is also the first console beta they have held for the game. You'll get access to what they had for beta 1, a new battle map, new playlist, and a new ball.