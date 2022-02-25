Knockout City is going free-to-play this spring

HQ

Via a new blog post, developer Velan Studios announced that their cooperative dodgeball-based multiplayer game, Knockout City, is going free-to-play after Season 5: "Greatest Hits" is over.

As stated, Season 5, which is planned to begin on March 1, "will be a celebration of the best that Year 1 of Knockout City had to offer, bringing back Superpowers!, Chain Reaction, Basketbrawl, and more". Then, Year 2 of Knockout City will kick off, that will be when Knockout City is going free-to-play, which is expected to be in this spring.

In the same post, Velan Studios also mentioned that they are going to be self-publishing Knockout City when Season 6 starts. The game is currently published by EA Originals, but the team pointed out that since Knockout City is turning into a free-to-play title, "the natural next step is for us to take over publishing responsibilities and work even more closely with our community".

"We have exciting plans for Knockout City, and bringing publishing in-house will allow us to fully realize our vision for the long-term future of this game. There's so much to look forward to, because this is just the beginning", said the team.

For more details about Season 5, Season 6 and all the changes, please check here.