Knockout City is getting a new-gen upgrade on November 2

Competitive dodgeball title Knockout City is set to receive a whole host of improvements on new-gen consoles on November 2. Brawlers will be able to select between an upscaled 4K 120fps Performance mode and a Quality mode that runs natively in 4K at 60fps. The update is free to all players, whether they purchased the game or got it through PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Within a blog post, Velan Studios has included a few side-by-side comparisons between versions. The lighting in the next-gen version has been enhanced and areas are now more well lit and have more natural looking shadows. Textures here are now more detailed too, allowing for a more authentic look to its sprawling dodgeball battle arenas.

