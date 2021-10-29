Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Knockout City

Knockout City is getting a new-gen upgrade on November 2

Brawlers will be able to select between a new Performance or Quality mode.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Competitive dodgeball title Knockout City is set to receive a whole host of improvements on new-gen consoles on November 2. Brawlers will be able to select between an upscaled 4K 120fps Performance mode and a Quality mode that runs natively in 4K at 60fps. The update is free to all players, whether they purchased the game or got it through PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Within a blog post, Velan Studios has included a few side-by-side comparisons between versions. The lighting in the next-gen version has been enhanced and areas are now more well lit and have more natural looking shadows. Textures here are now more detailed too, allowing for a more authentic look to its sprawling dodgeball battle arenas.

You can check out the options per platform below:


  • PlayStation 5: Native 4K at 60FPS or 1440p (upscaled to 4K) at 120FPS

  • Xbox Series X: Native 4K at 60FPS or 1620p (upscaled to 4K) at 120FPS

  • Xbox Series S: 1440p at 60FPS, or 1080p at 120FPS

Knockout City

Related texts

0
Knockout CityScore

Knockout City
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Dodgeball and gaming have never collided like this before.



Loading next content