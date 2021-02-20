Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Knockout City

Knockout City is a new multiplayer dodgeball game that is releasing in May

The game will have a free trial at launch and it will include no microtransactions.

It wasn't just major franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Super Smash Bros. that received the spotlight during last night's Nintendo Direct, as many small scale titles also got revealed. One of these titles was Knockout City, a new 3vs3 multiplayer dodgeball game from Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit developer Velan Studios. The game is planned to launch May 21, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series and will support both cross-play and cross-progression upon release.

An open beta for the game is planned to go live this weekend (February 20 -21), and at launch, it will have a free trial that is accessible across all platforms.

We were recently fortunate enough to attend a digital preview event for the game and were able to play through three of its game modes. Within our preview, we said: "Its multiplayer action is entertaining and it manages to strike a perfect balance of feeling accessible, whilst also being engaging and in-depth."

Knockout City

