Knockout City headlines September's Games With Prime line-up

Games With Prime subscribers are next month being treated to a brand-new 2021 title and an old LucasArts classic. The September 2021 Games With Prime line-up is set to include Knockout City, Sam & Max Hit the Road, Candleman The Complete Journey, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis, Tools Up!, and Unmemory. All of these titles will be free to download throughout the month of September before being replaced by a brand-new line-up in the subsequent month.

Additionally, alongside these free games, players will be able to receive a bunch of in-game items and rewards for popular titles such as Genshin Impact, Sea of Thieves, and Fall Guys. In Genshin Impact players can receive 60x Primogems, 8x Hero's Wit and 5x Calla Lily Seafood Soup, in Fall Guys a Snorkeller Bundle is up for grabs, and three special emotes are avaliable in Sea of Thieves.