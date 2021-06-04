Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Knockout City

Knockout City has reached 5 million players

The game is even free until level 25.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

A few days after Knockout City was released, we reported that two million players had tried it out, surely boosted by the fact that it was free during the first 10 days and also included with Xbox Game Pass. Those 10 days are long gone (ended on May 31), but the developer recently revealed that the game will still be free up to level 25.

And this strategy seems to have attracted a lot of gamers, as the official Twitter account for Knockout City now reveals that they have reached 5 million players. This is of course very impressive, and means you won't have any trouble finding people to play with.

Are you one of these 5 million Knockout City gamers, and what do you think of it?

Knockout City

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy