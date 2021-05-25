Knockout City had a knockout start

You're watching Advertisements

We really liked Knockout City as it turned out to be a surprisingly deep and intuitive take on dodgeball. To help more players discover this, the game is free-to-play until May 31 (and is also included with Xbox Game Pass going forward), and it seems like a lot of people decided to try this one out.

The official Twitter account for the game has now revealed that over two million players have already tried it out since the release four days ago:

"Welcome to Knockout City, population: YOU! Well, you, and TWO MILLION of your friends! If you haven't joined in on the #BlockParty free trial, why the heck not? Knockout City is available free to try right now!"

They also remind everyone that "if you purchase Knockout City before [the free trial] ends, you'll get a bunch of exclusive gear". Have you been playing Knockout City yet, and if so, did you like it?