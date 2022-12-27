Knock at the Cabin Gets An Interesting New Trailer

HQ

M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, has just got a new trailer, showing us more of what's in store when the apocalyptic movie releases in February. Starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint of Harry Potter fame, and Jonathan Groff, the movie is centred around a family of three who find their vacation ruined by home invaders.

But, in traditional M. Night Shyamalan fashion, there's a bit of a twist right off the bat as these armed strangers inform the family they've got to choose someone to sacrifice to stop the end of the world.

With drama and tensions running high straight away, the trailer shows us a bit more of the story, and how it is likely to develop throughout the film. It seems there will be more twists and turns throughout this movie as we find out more about the family and those who've taken them hostage.

What do you think of Knock at the Cabin? Let us know after checking out the trailer below.