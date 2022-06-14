Knives Out sequel to arrive on Netflix this holiday season

HQ

Netflix has officially set a time frame as for when the Knives Out sequel will be dropping on the streaming service. We're told in a new teaser trailer (which you can watch below) that the movie, known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will be coming to Netflix this holiday season.

Otherwise, the teaser gives a look at the cast for the movie, which will once again see Daniel Craig suiting up as the famed detective Benoit Blanc, where he will be analysing and solving a case revolving around these cast members; Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathyrn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

As for details on the plot, that still remains a mystery.