Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Knives Out sequel to arrive on Netflix this holiday season

It's called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix has officially set a time frame as for when the Knives Out sequel will be dropping on the streaming service. We're told in a new teaser trailer (which you can watch below) that the movie, known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will be coming to Netflix this holiday season.

Otherwise, the teaser gives a look at the cast for the movie, which will once again see Daniel Craig suiting up as the famed detective Benoit Blanc, where he will be analysing and solving a case revolving around these cast members; Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathyrn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

As for details on the plot, that still remains a mystery.

HQ
Knives Out sequel to arrive on Netflix this holiday season


Loading next content