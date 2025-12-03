Knives Out and Sesame Street crossover is delightful short starring Beignet Blanc

HQ

Director Rian Johnson has stated on several occasions that he'd like to continue expanding the Knives Out series in the future, despite the deal with Netflix coming to a close with Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Fans have been quick to point out that a fantastic future premise could see Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc clashing with The Muppets for a delightful crossover mystery, something that Johnson appreciates even if he also knows it probably wouldn't work. But maybe it would...

We say this as Netflix has now published a short video that sees Knives Out and Sesame Street colliding. As this is for the children's show created by Jim Henson and not the mainline The Muppets, it's not quite as adult-themed as many might have hoped, but it is truly delightful and sweet all the same.

The premise is that someone has eaten Cookie Monster's triple berry pie, and the Sesame Street characters want answers before they start cracking skulls. Naturally, the solution is to bring on the greatest detective in the world, the southern-voiced Beignet Blanc. This leads to all kinds of investigations and then an accusatory deduction, wherein we discover the true culprit of this heinous crime.

Check out the short below and don't forget that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery comes to Netflix on December 12.

