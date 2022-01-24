Knives Out 2 to premiere in late 2022 on Netflix

HQ

Following the critical success of the original, it has been revealed that the sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Knives Out 2, will officially be premiering in theatres and on Netflix later this year.

Reported on by Variety, the movie will see Daniel Craig back as the charismatic private detective Benoit Blanc, and will see another stacked cast of stars serving as the suspects in another mind-boggling case. The cast includes; Edward Norton, Kathyrn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., and Madelyn Cline.

While there is not currently a final release date attached, or a trailer to have a gander at, the report does state that the movie finished wrapping production in September 2021, meaning it hopefully won't be too long until we get to see some form of teasers for the flick.

Likewise, due to the success of the original (it earned $311 million at the box office on a $40 million budget), Netflix has not only coughed up a ton of cash to land this sequel, but also one more mystery in the series, which will follow afterward.