Knights and Bikes heads to Switch on February 6

Knights and Bikes was released last year from developer Foam Sword Games, and now the studio has teamed up with Double Fine to announce that it'll be hitting the Nintendo Switch on February 6.

If you haven't played the game yet, you can check out our review and the new trailer below, which is dedicated to the cute title making its way onto the Switch for a whole new audience.

What's more is that those who pre-order now get 10% off, and you can also enjoy co-op using the Joy-Cons, getting a friend into the adventure.

Those who just can't get enough of Knights and Bikes should also remember that an animated series is coming too, as we found out last year.

Will you try it out on Switch?

