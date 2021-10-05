English
Knight Squad 2

Knight Squad 2 is slashing its way onto PS4 tomorrow

It's also arriving with two brand-new game modes.

HQ

When Knight Squad 2 released this April, the one platform that it left in the dust was the PS4. Fortunately for PlayStation owners though, the eight-player party game is heading to the platform tomorrow and it's arriving with even more content.

Two new game modes are debuting alongside the PS4 version and these are the Jail Break mode and the Vault Raider mode. The Jail Break mode sees players within squads hold a prison cell and the Vault Raider mode is said to be playable in both Free for All and Squads.

Within in our review of Knight Squad 2, we praised the game for its cross-platform multiplayer and wacky mini-games. Our senior editor Ben said: "Even considering it's hard to enjoy party games as an in-person group these days, Knight Squad 2 offers such a tantalisingly fun experience that it's hard not to want to play more."

Knight Squad 2

