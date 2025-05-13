Knee comes out on top of Evo Japan Tekken 8 tournament

HQ

This past weekend saw some of the biggest fighting tournaments in Japan's history being held as part of Evo Japan. Yesterday, we told you all about the mega Street Fighter 6 event, and today we're instead focussing on Tekken 8, which also featured a big tournament, although granted not one that got close to the whopping 6,600+ sign-ups that the SF6 event boasted.

The Tekken 8 tournament saw just shy of 1,000 people signing up to compete and look to snag a portion of the approximate $19,000 prize pool. After a gruelling series that pushed many to their limits, the grand finale happened and saw DRX's Bae "Knee" Jae-Min facing off with Freecs' Han "Mulgold" Jae-gyun, with the former coming out on top after winning the match 3-2.

Knee's prowess with Bryan proved to be much for Mulgold's Claudio and Feng to handle, despite Mulgold starting the series with a 2-0 lead. Even if Knee was the ultimate victor, we can expect to see both players, and the third and fourth-placing Park "Mangja" Geon-ho and "PINYA", in action at the Tekken 8 Esports World Cup event that is happening this summer.