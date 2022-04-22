Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series confirmed for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

When Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, a remastered collection of both Klonoa: Door to Phantomile as well as the sequel Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil, was announced back in February during a Nintendo Direct, it was only confirmed for Switch on July 8. As far as other formats go, there was no information shared. Until today.

After a tweet shared by Bandai Namco, we now know that the game will be released for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on... the very same day as Switch. Why this information took more than two months to reveal is really strange as it's still almost three months until the release. We doubt Switch benefited from this choice and it's just confusing for the others.

Still, we're just happy there isn't any extra waiting for people with other formats. Are you looking forward to Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series?