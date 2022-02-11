Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series announced with charming trailer

Klonoa debuted for the first PlayStation console back in 1997 with the title Klonoa: Door to Phantomile. It received excellent ratings and was one of the best platform games for the console, leading to several sequels.

Recently, Bandai Namco announced the collection Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series to commemorate the series' 25th anniversary this year, an edition offering both the above mentioned Klonoa: Door to Phantomile as well as the sequel Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil. Both in remastered condition with 4K graphics running at 60 frames per second and some other goodies.

It premieres for Switch on July 8, but it's also coming to PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - although dates have not yet been confirmed for those formats.