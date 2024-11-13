Klay Thompson gets standing ovation in San Francisco despite playing for opposite team

HQ

Klay Thompson is a legend for Golden State Warriors. Considered one of the greatest three-points scorers of all time, Thompson had played for the Californian team since 2011, earning them four titles, as well as being named all-star five times. However, in 2024 he decided to leave for Dallas Mavericks.

Last night, his new team Dallas Mavericks travelled to San Francisco's Chase Center for a NBA match against his former team. It was the first time that Klay Thompson played on the Bay's court as a visitor and as a rival to the spectators that have cheered on him for 13 years.

But the Warriors received their former star with all honours. Before the match, a two minute video encompassing the highlights of Thompson's 13 year stint was played, and was given a standing ovation by the whole crowd, reuniting with his former colleagues.

That included Stephen Curry, the other star at Golden State Warriors. Former Splash Brothers, now rivals, who were seen smiling at each other's threes, as if they didn't play for the opponent side.

Golden State Warriors remains East's best team and won 120-117 to Mavericks

Cheering for beloved players even if they play on the opposite site is not that rare on NBA: LeBron James and mostly his son, Bronny James, also got applauded in Cleveland.

And what about the game? It was a feast for all spectators, but it was Curry the MVP of the game, after scoring 37 points, against 22 points scored by Thompson. The game ended with a victory for the locals: Golden State Warriors 120 - 117 Dallas Mavericks. Even without Thompson, Warriors are still the best team in the East Conference.