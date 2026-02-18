Klaebo wins fifth gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games in men's team sprint cross country skiing

HQ

Norway adds yet another gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games: the 15th gold medal, 32nd overall, and the fifth won by Johannes Høsflot Klæbo in these Games, extending the historic record for most gold medals overall at the Winter Olympic Games: the 29-year-old Klaebo has won ten gold medals in his career, five of them at these Games. The previous world record for more gold medals overall was eight, shared by three Norwegians, one biathlete and two cross country skiers, like Klaebo.

Wednesday's medal came in the men's team sprint free cross country skiing, with Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Einar Hedegart leading the team. Klaebo will have another opportunity to win gold medal and achieve a historic clean sweep, at the 50km mass start on Saturday, 21 February, penultimate day of the Games.

Remarkably, USA and Italy won silver and bronze medals respectively, both countries winning Olympic medals for the first time in this event. It is Italy's 12th gold medal, 25th overall, and they sit second in the medal table (with nine gold), their best ever result at the Winter Olympics for the host nation.