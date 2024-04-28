KK Slider is bring the groove to new Lego Animal Crossing sets

HQ

LEGO has announced that KK Slider will be grooving its way into a new LEGO Animal Crossing set that will be released on 1st August. This new town hall set also features KK, Isabelle and Audie minifigures as well as an RV and small cafe stand.

Sadly though, as the below trailer points out this new mini figure doesn't sing or move, so don't expect it to be an exact clone of its in-game counterpart.

A second set was also revealed by LEGO and this includes Wilbur and Tangy minifigurines and the landing jetty and lookout tower of Dodo Airlines. You can have a little peak at both sets at the end of the video below.