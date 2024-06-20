KitKat partners up with the Esports World Cup

HQ

The Esports World Cup is set to start in a couple of weeks, bringing together a variety of esports organisations and players to compete in over 20 titles for a slice of a mega prize pool that totals over $60 million.

With that event starting on July 3 and running well into August, the EWC has just confirmed that it is partnering up with KitKat to encourage gamers to take a break while watching, or perhaps even attending, the major event.

"This partnership enables us to connect with the next generation of gaming enthusiasts, offering them the breaks they need both in-game and in life," said Robert Helou, CEO of Nestlé KSA. "We believe we will deeply resonate with gamers by integrating our 'Have a Break' philosophy into the esports world. This collaboration highlights the importance of taking breaks and prioritising mental well-being, especially in the high-stress environment of competitive gaming."

We will see this partnership in effect too when tactical pauses are used during the EWC, which will be framed as Having a Break.