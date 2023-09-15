Kite Man shows off first look in new trailer

HQ

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is a new series from Max, starring the one and only DC villain Kite Man. From the short teaser you can check out below, we're given a fair few bits of information about this upcoming animated series.

It seems that Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is going to have a similar sort of vibe to the Harley Quinn show. The opening seconds of the teaser have Kite Man telling a rather nasty story about his supervillain origins and masturbation, so you can sort of see where it's going.

It's good that the Kite Man show is going to be a bit tongue-in-cheek, because the character isn't exactly an imposing one. The series will premier in 2024, and hopefully we'll hear more on it soon.