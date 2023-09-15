Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Kite Man shows off first look in new trailer

      He might not be the most impressive villain, but DC is giving him a big shot here.

      HQ

      Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is a new series from Max, starring the one and only DC villain Kite Man. From the short teaser you can check out below, we're given a fair few bits of information about this upcoming animated series.

      It seems that Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is going to have a similar sort of vibe to the Harley Quinn show. The opening seconds of the teaser have Kite Man telling a rather nasty story about his supervillain origins and masturbation, so you can sort of see where it's going.

      It's good that the Kite Man show is going to be a bit tongue-in-cheek, because the character isn't exactly an imposing one. The series will premier in 2024, and hopefully we'll hear more on it soon.

      HQ


