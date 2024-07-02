Kite Man: Hell Yeah! looks absolutely ridiculous

DC and HBO have worked together for quite some time on an array of projects, one of the longest-running of which is the Harley Quinn animated series, which is now being bolstered with a spinoff series framed around the character of Kite Man.

The show is known as Kite Man: Hell Yeah! and revolves around the character as he attempts to find his place as a villain in a world inhabited by much more popular and powerful villains and heroes.

The show looks like it will be incredibly ridiculous and silly and will have a whole host of cameos, including Harley herself, Poison Ivy, and even Kite Man's papa, the terrifying (and hilarious here) Darkseid.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will debut on HBO Max on July 18 and you can see the trailer for the series below. It's unclear if the series will debut in regions without HBO Max, as Harley Quinn is still unavailable to watch in many places.