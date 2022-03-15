Kite Man from the Harley Quinn series is getting a spinoff

HQ

We love the extremely violent and foul mouthed Harley Quinn series on HBO Max, in which we get to meet plenty of major DC characters played by surprisingly good actors.

Harley herself is played by Kaley Cuoco with Alan Tudyk as Joker, and other reoccurring characters is Sy Borgman played by Jason Alexander, Michael Ironside as Darkseid, Wayne Knight as the Penguin and Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor - just to name a few. One of the characters that plays a surprisingly big role in the series is Kite Man, voiced by Matt Oberg.

Kite Man is generally regarded as somewhat of a joke in the DC universe as he has no superpowers and just uses kites. You might have seen a glimpse of him as an Easter egg in the hit show Peacemaker, with the series creator James Gunn confirming that Kite Man is indeed canon in this universe. And guess what, now he is getting his very own show, which is a Harley Quinn spinoff.

This was confirmed during a panel discussion called Not Kidding Around: Warner Bros. Animation and the Reimagining of Iconic Characters for an Adult Audience, where the co-developer/co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker confirmed that Kite Man is settling down and buys a bar, which is frequently visited by other supervillains. If you think it sounds a little bit like the classic sitcom Cheers... you are completely right. Schumacker says:

"He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy. We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that we have different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains."

The third season of Harley Quinn premieres on HBO Max later this year. We assume we might get some sort of hint of Kite Man bar plans in it. The spinoff's working title is Noonan's, but we have no idea when it will start streaming on HBO Max.

Thanks Slashfilm