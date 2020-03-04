Kitase-san would like to remake Final Fantasy V next

With expectation building up to incredible heights after the release of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake demo and a barrage of Final Fantasy VII: Remake previews, keeping in mind the title coming to PS4 on April 10 is just one of the whole several-part FF7R project, fans may wonder whether other Final Fantasy classics might get the same modernization treatment in the foreseeable future.

That's exactly how we closed our recent interview with veteran producer Yoshinori Kitase the other day in Madrid, during Final Fantasy VII: Remake presentation, by asking the following: "Let's say you have the money, the team, and even the resources you had with FF7R, and you have the chance to remake any other game. Which one would it be?"

"(Laughs) Ok, so first of all, you have to promise you're not going to write an article saying Square Enix is remaking Final Fantasy something, something... It's just a purely personal opinion, just so you understand that", Kitase-san made very clear to Gamereactor first of all. "With that caveat in place, the first Final Fantasy that I worked on myself was Final Fantasy V, that hasn't been remade with the more realistic kind of approach yet, so I think it might be quite interesting to do a FF5 remake someday".

Kitase-san was indeed credited as field plan writer in the 1992 SNES classic, and from there on he would move to direct FFVI and then the legendary FFVII, so it's only natural it holds a special place in his heart. Fans will remember it as the last purely medieval Final Fantasy, boasting excellent gameplay and a revamped job system. At least all of that was way more memorable than the story of Lenna and Bratz.

Which Final Fantasy would you like to see remade after FFVII? And how would you upgrade FFV? Leave a comment below.