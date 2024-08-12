Kit Harrington on Game of Thrones backlash: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion"

HQ

Game of Thrones Season 8. A fumble so bad it will echo forevermore in the annals of TV history. The show had shown signs of decline since Season 5, but the finale really proved how far we'd come from the heady days of everything just making sense.

The fan reaction to Season 8 was dreadful, and it seemed at the time a lot of the show's stars and writers shied away from making any public comment, but now Jon Snow star Kit Harrington has had a chance to get some perspective, and has weighed in with his thoughts on the response to the ending.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion," he told GQ. "I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work."

"I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so fucking tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I'm not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me."

Funny that Harrington says he didn't have another season in him, as HBO had plans for a Jon Snow sequel series at one point. Whether we'll see those plans result in a series is still up in the air right now, but it appears Harrington might have to survive a couple more seasons after all.