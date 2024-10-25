Kit Harrington confirms that Jon Snow will not have a series: Max has put the project in a drawer

HQ

While it may no longer move the same crowds as it once did, Game of Thrones remains an incredibly popular franchise on television. Long forgotten in the books by its creator G.R.R. Martin, who has broken promises and hearts of readers around the world for his writer's block on Winds of Winter, Max and HBO are the ones keeping the (dragon) flame burning now.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is getting closer and closer, and we still have a couple of seasons to go before we see the conclusion of House of the Dragon, but beyond that, the future looks dark for one of the projects that fans of the original series have been looking forward to the most.

Kit Harrington himself has confirmed that the Jon Snow spin-off project is totally dead at Max. This is what he said in an interview with Screen Rant, in which he highlights that they were unable to come up with a good idea to bring back the character from Beyond the Wall.

"In the development phase, you look at every angle and see if it's worth it. And currently, it's not. Right now it's off the table because we couldn't find a suitable story to tell that we were excited enough about.

We decided to stop working on it for the time being. We might come back to it in the future, but at the moment, no. It's definitely in a drawer. It's definitely in a drawer."

So we won't see the taciturn Snow on screen again for more adventures in Westeros, but we can always revisit his great moments in Games of Thrones.

Are you sad to hear that Jon Snow is buried in the snow forever?